Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Motion Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $52.20.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $92.63 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

