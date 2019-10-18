Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.02 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 3.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 786,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,413,000 after buying an additional 81,426 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after buying an additional 6,219,346 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $112.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average of $105.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.96.

In related news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

