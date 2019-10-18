Allied Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,340 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 2.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,255 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 192,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 21,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.54.

MMM opened at $164.21 on Friday. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

