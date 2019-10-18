Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.96.

Shares of ALNA opened at $5.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

