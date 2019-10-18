Alex Smith Acquires 71 Shares of SThree Plc (LON:STHR) Stock

SThree Plc (LON:STHR) insider Alex Smith bought 71 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £188.15 ($245.85).

Alex Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Alex Smith bought 64 shares of SThree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £184.96 ($241.68).

Shares of SThree stock opened at GBX 264.50 ($3.46) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $348.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 283.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 286.32. SThree Plc has a one year low of GBX 245 ($3.20) and a one year high of GBX 360 ($4.70).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. SThree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, September 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 393.75 ($5.15).

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

