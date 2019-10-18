Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $99.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.64. The stock had a trading volume of 210,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,339. Albany International has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average is $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. Albany International had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $273.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.75 million. Analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,696,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $2,686,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,326,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Albany International by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

