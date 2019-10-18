Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Trading Up 7.1%

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.07, approximately 1,583,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,259,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKRX shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Akorn from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on shares of Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akorn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $478.23 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 72.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Meyer bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRX. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,825,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Akorn by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,548,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Akorn by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 360,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Akorn by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 330,655 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

