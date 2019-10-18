Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Airbus has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $37.28.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 39.57%.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

