Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $54,562.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,823 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,457.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,400 shares of company stock worth $269,516 and have sold 9,750 shares worth $227,234. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 754,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $20.46. 272,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.95.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

