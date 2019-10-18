AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered AGEAS/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of AGESY opened at $57.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70. AGEAS/S has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

