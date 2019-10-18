AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Citigroup

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $88.00 price objective on AGCO and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered AGCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.93.

AGCO opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AGCO has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,868.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $169,914.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,542.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,468 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 824.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,513,000 after purchasing an additional 983,216 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 672.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 679,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,278,000 after purchasing an additional 591,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 7,821.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 359,800 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 120.6% in the second quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 650,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,473,000 after purchasing an additional 355,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,370,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,288,000 after purchasing an additional 309,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

