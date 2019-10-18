AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,342,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,934 shares during the quarter. AFLAC makes up 0.6% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.45% of AFLAC worth $174,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $590,148. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $254,082.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,780 shares of company stock valued at $835,628. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

AFL traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 64,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,211. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.20. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

