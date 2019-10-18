Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $2.93, approximately 610,110 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 745,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

AFMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Laidlaw set a $10.00 target price on Affimed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 30.94% and a negative net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Affimed NV will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $574,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Affimed by 3,524.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,546 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

