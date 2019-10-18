Aeternity (AE) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Aeternity token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002339 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, FCoin, Radar Relay and HADAX. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $53.54 million and approximately $24.29 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002543 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 347% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 333,374,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,553,766 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Radar Relay, BigONE, Mercatox, Liqui, IDAX, Tokenomy, HitBTC, Gate.io, HADAX, Koinex, Crex24, OKEx, Kyber Network, Binance, LATOKEN, Bithumb, FCoin, OTCBTC, CoinBene, OOOBTC, Zebpay, ZB.COM and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

