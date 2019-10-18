AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Update

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,490,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the August 30th total of 11,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of AES stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. AES has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AES will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price target on AES and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

In other news, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $287,487.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AES in the second quarter worth about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in AES in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in AES in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 58.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in AES in the first quarter worth about $137,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

