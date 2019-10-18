Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Aecom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Aecom from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $41.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.72. Aecom has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Aecom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aecom by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aecom by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Aecom by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aecom by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

