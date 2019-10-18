Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Aecom (NYSE:ACM) will announce sales of $5.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aecom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.24 billion. Aecom reported sales of $5.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aecom will report full year sales of $20.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.22 billion to $20.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.99 billion to $21.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aecom.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Aecom had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. Barclays upgraded shares of Aecom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aecom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,724. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Aecom by 310.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Aecom during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aecom during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Aecom by 47.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp acquired a new position in Aecom during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

