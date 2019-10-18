Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 10.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 58.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,109,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $216.00 price objective (up from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.35.

Shares of EL opened at $189.99 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $121.47 and a one year high of $207.50. The company has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.97.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $1,346,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $2,693,420.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,352,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,187,217 shares of company stock valued at $429,841,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

