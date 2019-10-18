Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 302.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

NYSE YUM opened at $110.96 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day moving average of $109.43. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,331,715.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,717.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,583 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $179,464.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,540.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,959 shares of company stock worth $2,657,189 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

