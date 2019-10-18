Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 41,235 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,185,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,785,000 after acquiring an additional 28,949 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in General Electric by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,903,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 309,755 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in General Electric by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 136,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie Seidman bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

