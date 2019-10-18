Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 590.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 27.6% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 95.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $91.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.54. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $92.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wood & Company restated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

