Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,125,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mary Jane Fortin sold 9,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,444.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,131.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 26,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $2,738,747.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,860,628.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,581. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $107.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $109.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

