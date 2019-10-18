Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.89

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $2.11. Advantage Oil & Gas shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 243,527 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.35 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.26 million and a P/E ratio of 19.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$49.31 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

