Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Short Interest Down 6.0% in September

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the August 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $95.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.44.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 8.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 28.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 15,997 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $3,720,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $123.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.76 and its 200-day moving average is $132.66. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.