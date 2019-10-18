Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Accesso Technology Group from GBX 1,435 ($18.75) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64).

ACSO stock opened at GBX 660 ($8.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.31 million and a PE ratio of -126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 862.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 837.69. Accesso Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 498.40 ($6.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,650 ($34.63).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

