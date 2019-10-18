ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Michael J. Yang Sells 877 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Michael J. Yang sold 877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $34,773.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ACAD opened at $39.95 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $44.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 2.81.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.97% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. The firm had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 950.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,171 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,444,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,733,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,122,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,815,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,304,000 after purchasing an additional 677,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright set a $60.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.87.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

