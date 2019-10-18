Abulaba (AAA) Trading 390.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded up 554.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last week, Abulaba has traded up 390.1% against the dollar. Abulaba has a market capitalization of $3,805.00 and $6.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abulaba token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00229488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.01144718 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00029848 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00089326 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Abulaba

Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital . The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co

Abulaba Token Trading

Abulaba can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

