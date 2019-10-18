Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,969,657 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 686,957 shares.The stock last traded at $2.71 and had previously closed at $2.17.

ABEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.95.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 13.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

