ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABCZY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38.

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

