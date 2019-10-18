Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Aaron’s traded as high as $71.88 and last traded at $71.72, with a volume of 3958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.25.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Aaron’s to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $88.00 price objective on Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

In other Aaron’s news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $931,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,374,479.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Lindsay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $154,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,758 shares of company stock worth $1,349,246. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Aaron’s by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Aaron’s by 1,492.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,156,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $968.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.50 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Aaron's Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

