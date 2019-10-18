9,403 Shares in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 68,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.80. 2,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,552. ASGN Inc has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $71.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.94.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). ASGN had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of ASGN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of ASGN to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

