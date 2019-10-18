$89.65 Million in Sales Expected for Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) will report $89.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.00 million to $92.20 million. Ranger Energy Services reported sales of $82.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year sales of $347.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.00 million to $358.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $354.05 million, with estimates ranging from $333.40 million to $387.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ranger Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 3.27. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNGR. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

