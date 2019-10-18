$88.44 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) will post $88.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.87 million and the lowest is $86.00 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance posted sales of $77.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full year sales of $344.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.80 million to $348.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $352.12 million, with estimates ranging from $348.80 million to $355.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 75.64% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $84.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Michael Salvati sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $380,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 29,111 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 15.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,770 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 64.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 41,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 8.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,990. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 44.69 and a quick ratio of 44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

