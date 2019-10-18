74,808 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Acquired by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. Terex accounts for 1.6% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV owned about 0.11% of Terex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 21,369.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,760 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,180,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,074,000 after acquiring an additional 893,799 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 273,431 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,471,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,999,000 after acquiring an additional 248,600 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TEX shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

NYSE:TEX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,988. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Terex had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 27.40%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

