$74.88 Million in Sales Expected for Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) to post $74.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nanometrics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.00 million. Nanometrics reported sales of $76.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nanometrics will report full year sales of $297.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $298.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $338.75 million, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $347.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nanometrics.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $67.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.38 million. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 10.58%. Nanometrics’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NANO shares. BidaskClub raised Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Nanometrics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NANO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nanometrics by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,175,000 after purchasing an additional 450,356 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nanometrics in the third quarter valued at about $13,114,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Nanometrics by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nanometrics in the second quarter valued at about $5,469,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the second quarter worth about $5,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NANO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.28. 146,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,694. The company has a market cap of $829.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.64. Nanometrics has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

