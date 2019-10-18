7,000 Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,248,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,868.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.92.

Shares of KMB opened at $135.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

