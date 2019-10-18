$7.77 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) will report $7.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $6.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $30.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.10 million to $32.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $41.78 million, with estimates ranging from $35.60 million to $46.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRTS shares. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Maxim Group set a $11.00 price target on Sensus Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,534. The company has a market capitalization of $92.24 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of -0.39. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter worth $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 150.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.