$694.75 Million in Sales Expected for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) to post $694.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Herman Miller’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $696.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $693.20 million. Herman Miller posted sales of $652.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Herman Miller will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Herman Miller.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $670.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James cut Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on Herman Miller from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of MLHR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.73. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,799. Herman Miller has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $156,679.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,041.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Benedict Watson sold 33,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,470,442.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,316. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

