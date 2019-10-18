64,457 Shares in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,654,000 after acquiring an additional 908,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,218,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,438,000 after acquiring an additional 126,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 741,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,625,000 after buying an additional 148,865 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 10.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 54,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 31.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 377,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after buying an additional 90,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.54.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $850,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 16,685 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $1,425,733.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

