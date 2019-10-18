$60.13 Million in Sales Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will announce sales of $60.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.41 million and the highest is $61.85 million. Navigator posted sales of $63.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $251.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.79 million to $259.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $307.50 million, with estimates ranging from $287.02 million to $331.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Navigator had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $73.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Navigator’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVGS shares. Evercore ISI set a $15.00 price objective on Navigator and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Navigator from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Navigator from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,493,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 333,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVGS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 87,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,670. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a market cap of $622.53 million, a P/E ratio of -227.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

