$578.13 Million in Sales Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will post $578.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $574.92 million to $581.33 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $549.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $706.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

AEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.97. 232,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,792. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.00. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.