52,310 Shares in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,637,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,192 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,803,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,814,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,155 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 576.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 822,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,165,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,365,000 after acquiring an additional 634,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Corp has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.50 million. Cameco had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

