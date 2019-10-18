3M (NYSE:MMM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $166.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “3M stands to gain from efforts to innovate products, solid demand, restructuring actions and shareholder-friendly policies over the long run. Its acquisition of the technology business of M*Modal is benefiting the Health Information Systems business while the recently completed Acelity buyout will boost the medical solutions business. Also, divestments of the advanced ballistic-protection business (not yet complete), and the gas and flame detection business (closed in August 2019) will likely help the company to concentrate on more profitable businesses. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Also, it faces risks from forex woes (likely to impact sales by 1%), high tax rates, rising costs and restructuring charges. For 2019, the company predicts earnings to be $9.25-$9.75 per share, down from $10.46 in 2018.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.54.

Shares of MMM opened at $164.21 on Monday. 3M has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

