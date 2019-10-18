3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by California Capital Advisors Inc.

California Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. 3M makes up 2.0% of California Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,848 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 17,524.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,269 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,730,000 after acquiring an additional 755,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.54.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

