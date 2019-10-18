3,786 Shares in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,786 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1,753.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,971,000 after buying an additional 6,100,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3,058.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $104,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,501 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TJX Companies by 21.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $512,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,228,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $60.23 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen set a $62.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.