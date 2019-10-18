369,161 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Acquired by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 369,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August makes up approximately 7.6% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Separately, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $39,356,000.

NYSEARCA:PAUG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. 5,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,043. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $26.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.