331 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 108,363.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,393 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 113,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 133.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30,045.5% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day moving average of $107.25. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $101.75 and a 12 month high of $108.53.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.