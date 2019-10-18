$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) to report sales of $3.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Nine analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $13.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $16.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TechnipFMC.
TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 375.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 217.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 116.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. 183,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,308. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20.
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
