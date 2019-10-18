$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) to report sales of $3.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Nine analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $13.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $16.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet cut TechnipFMC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $27.40 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 375.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 217.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 116.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. 183,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,308. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

