2,284 Shares in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of PVH by 7.9% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of PVH by 3.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 2.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of PVH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.37 per share, with a total value of $502,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico purchased 133,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PVH opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $134.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.64%. PVH’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

