201,845 Shares in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 201,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 4.5% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director Michael Fernandez purchased 122,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,613,432.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,648.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $104,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MEDNAX Inc has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $46.21.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $868.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.71 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

